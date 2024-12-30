'I guess I'm overachieving': Pinto Ron showered with ketchup and mustard for 500th consecutive Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kenny Jonhson, also known as "Pinto Ron," has become an iconic part of Bills Mafia, and on Sunday he celebrated his 500th consecutive Bills game the only way he knows how...with condiments.

"I don't think anyone's going to do this again," said Johnson's daughter Danielle Weaver. "Who's crazy enough to do this?"

It was a rainy and muddy tailgate on Sunday morning, but that didn't stop Pinto Ron and the Hammer's Lot regulars from their weekly rowdiness.

In fact, no weather has disrupted these Bills fans, especially Pinto Ron. With no umbrella in the pouring rain, he greeted people in the crowd, just there to have a great time before a football game.

"That's the thing, it's a blast and everyone has a good time. That's what I try to create around here," said Johnson.

Mark Shephard, as usual, was cooking food on the hood of the historic red Pinto. Just outside of it was a centerpiece of Pinto Ron standing atop a 500-consecutive game sculpture.

Bills legend Steve Tasker went to the tailgate to deliver Johnson a custom Bills jersey that had the number 500 and PINTO RON on the back.

"Congratulations, thanks for all the commitment... you are legendary in your own right," said Tasker. "We appreciate you, thank you so much for being part of the Bills Mafia, and giving people who come to Buffalo something to look for."

"I'm not going to be one of those guys in a rocking chair thinking I never accomplished anything in my life," laughed Johnson. "I'm going to be one of those guys in a rocking chair saying 'Thank God I'm in a rocking chair."

WKBW Pinto Ron after he was covered in ketchup and mustard

Johnson's father took him to his first Bills game in 1968. After that, it snowballed. His 500th streak started at the 1994 Bills home opener. That game, just like his 500th game, was also against the New York Jets.

The ketchup and mustard showers started in the 80's, and it evolved from just wanting some condiments on a burger.

"What I used to do is when I had a hamburger, first one of the day, I'd hold my arm out," explained Johnson. The idea was to shoot it a few feet, ricochet off the burger, and get the perfect amount on the burger, nothing on me."

That plan didn't last long. The people shooting the ketchup and mustard got further and further away until they ended up on top of a van.

On Sunday, some of the original ketchup shooters stood on top of the van. Johnson's cousin was also up there with a caulk gun filled with mustard. Johnson walked through a crowd of hundreds chanting "Pinto! Pinto! Pinto!"

In his Bills white t-shirt Johnson walked to the muddy pit just below the van, where he was sprayed with champagne. As he smiled he was asked by his friends and family atop the van, "What do you need?" Johnson, with a smile on his face, took the top bun off his burger, and held it up.

Johnson was doused with ketchup and mustard, but his hamburger did get topped with condiments. He walked through the crowd after giving people a bite of the burger. Minutes later I asked him how he felt? He replied smiling, "This is a rare time I have mustard in my eye, and it's kind of burning."

WKBW Pinto Ron is surrounded by Bills fans before his ketchup and mustard shower at his 500th game

Some familiar faces, some who have been with Johnson since the start, shared some well wishes.

Dietri Johnson, wife

"If you ever told me in 1994 this would turn into what it is today, tailgate wise, I'd say you're absolutely crazy."

Pizza Pete, a friend who makes filing cabinet pizza at the Red Pinto Tailgate

"It's very special because I've been with Ken since he started the streak... I can't imagine going to every single game, so I can't imagine making it to 500. It’s a huge achievement."

Mark Shephard, friend

"Wonderful accomplishment. Anyone is crazy to do it. He'll never be matched again."

Jeff Murbach, friend

"This is a streak I don’t think anyone will ever beat. It's a monumental event... 500 times in a row... impossible. Impossible."

Congratulations Pinto Ron, a true Bills legend!