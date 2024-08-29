'I feel totally neglected': East Buffalo woman frustrated by city's lack of response to ongoing flooding

"I feel totally neglected. The East Side...we seem to be forgotten people."

For more than a year Betty Gray said there's been flooding outside her home on Wyoming Avenue, which she said is due to blocked sewer drains.

"The water says it's not us, they check water lines, and everything and they say you're good. It's this," explained Gray pointing to the sewers.

7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz went to Gray's home, and noticed the drains across the street were stuffed with leaves, and debris.

WKBW Sewer Drain on Wyoming Avenue across from Betty Gray's home, leading to flooding

"You see senior citizens out here cleaning it up," said Gray.

Betty Gray Flooding outside Betty Gray's home on Wyoming Avenue in Buffalo

"You call the city, nothing happens, over and over, and over again,:" said Gray. "The 311 you get no where."

Gray said the accumulation of water has led to flooding in her basement at least ten times over the past few years. She said it caused around $32,000 worth of damage.

"Why should I have to pay $32,000 to keep water from coming in if they just fix something as simple as [this]," explained Gray.

Schwartz called the Buffalo Common Council's Communication Director, who said he informed Councilmember Zeneta Everhart's office to look into.

