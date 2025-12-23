'I feel I can do anything': Persistence Preparatory holds coat ceremony to mark milestone for students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When medical students get their first white coat, they participate in a White Coat Ceremony. When 5th graders mature at Persistence Preparatory Academy Charter School in Buffalo, they partcipate in the Blazer Coating Ceremony.

"The blazer represents pride, accountability, and collective identity," said Jasmine Mungo, Persistence Prep Middle School principal. "When students wear it, they represent not only themselves but the values and expectations of PPA Middle School.”

"It was really special," said 5th grader Khalil Barnett, about the ceremony. "It was mostly about grit and growth."

"It showed us how we matured more over the years," said Mi'Quez Burnett. "I feel I can do anything now that I have a blazer."

Both students, along with their 5th-grade classmates, each had their new blue school blazers. Persistence Prep's middle school is designed to prepare students for college and explore careers.

Teara Robinson was the guest speaker, and 8th grader Nisa Wilson was the student speaker. Wilson was inducted into the National Junior Honor Society on Monday.

This is the third coat ceremony at the school, but this year celebrates the recent New York State Assessment scores. These 5th graders tested 63% proficient in ELA and 80% proficient in Mathematics, which is among the highest performing scholars in the City of Buffalo.

Persistence Preparatory Academy Charter School on Buffalo's East Side is in its eighth year of operation, serving 480 students from kindergarten through eighth grade. The first graduating class will graduate this spring.