'I feel free': North Tonawanda teen released from hospital with surprise parade after urgent transplant

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WKBW) — This is the update we've been waiting to share. After 33 days, 17-year-old Meredith Roberts was released from UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Roberts is a competitive swimmer for North Tonawanda High School. Back in November, Roberts said she was at her best and even breaking records, until her body showed signs of liver failure.

"It's not like we even saw it coming," explained Meredith Roberts. "I turned yellow in one day."

Meredith Roberts, 17, is a accomplished competitive swimmer

Roberts said she also had dark urine for about a week.

"We thought she was dehydrated from swimming and working out," said Sara Roberts, Meredith's mom, who is a nurse. "So we ended up going to [Oishei] Children's Hospital in Buffalo, where they ruled out gallbladder issues. Then they just very casually said to me, it's not her gallbladder. We think it's her liver. We're going to send you to Pittsburgh in case she needs a transplant."

Meredith Roberts in hospital

Meredith was preparing for the USA Swimming's 2025 Speedo Winter Junior Championships, taking place in Indiana this weekend.

However, plans quickly changed, and the teen needed a new liver.

"My liver was so bad that the toxins from it got to my brain, and I was completely encephalopathic for a few days," said Meredith Roberts.

According to Donate Life America, more than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant.

Meredith Roberts' Transplant Day

Meredith was put on the most urgent transplant waiting list, as she fought for her life. She waited less than a week to hear that a match had been found. The Roberts have always supported organ donation, but now more than ever.

"I really learned to be thankful for everything I have," said Meredith Roberts. "Obviously, I had a lot more before all of this, but going into where I've been for the past month, I've learned to be thankful for everybody and everything that they can do for us."

Meredith Roberts at UPMC

The teen received more than 500 cards from all around the world. However, she told me there's no better present she can get this Christmas, knowing that she got the gift of life.

"We will always be incredibly thankful for that donor family," said Sara Roberts. "Meredith got a really nice shiny new liver ornament for our Christmas tree this year, but we also have an ornament coming in memory of her donor. So we don't know who that is. Meredith did write a letter to the donor family. We're very grateful, and we will be grateful every single day."

Meredith has also been inspired by snowboarder Chris Klug. Klug became the first organ transplant recipient to win an Olympic medal in 2002, after receiving a liver transplant in 2000. The Roberts did reach out to Klug, as Meredith looks to get back in the pool soon, and compete nationally in the summer.

Meredith is staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Pittsburgh for the next eight weeks, awaiting to come back home. The swimmer is committed to Fairfield University in the fall.

