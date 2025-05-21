'I don’t think that needs to change': Debate over the sale of wine in New York grocery stores

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Should New Yorkers be able to buy wine at the grocery store? It’s a debate heating up again in Albany, with small liquor store owners warning it could be devastating for their businesses.

WKBW

At Butler’s Wine and Spirits in the Town of Tonawanda, general manager Maddie Butler says it could be detrimental for small businesses.

“We’ve been here for 80 years," Butler said. "My grandfather came back from World War II in 1945 and started this business. My dad took it over in 1980. We’ve been here ever since.”

WKBW

Butler is a third-generation worker at her family’s store and worries that a law change would shutter local businesses like hers.

“If this passes, it would shutter probably 80% of all local liquor stores in the state,” she said. “Most liquor stores in New York are small businesses.”

Supporters of the legislation argue it’s about convenience and modernization.

A recent Siena College poll shows 75% of New Yorkers support allowing wine in grocery stores and 80% of wine drinkers say they would still shop at their local liquor stores even if the law changes.

WKBW

That’s why Paul Zuber, Executive Vice President of the Business Council of New York State, supports the effort.

“We’re still stuck in 1934,” he said. “Let's open up more access for our New York State wines. Let's create more economic development. Let's provide consumers what they want."

But State Senator George Borrello is proposing a compromise. He’s introducing a bill that would allow grocery stores to sell only New York wines — not wine from other states or countries.

WKBW

“That would give a boost to New York wineries and grape growers, without doing as much damage to independent liquor stores,” Borrello said. “I wouldn’t have wine in grocery stores at all, but I know this idea is gaining popularity, and my bill is a fair compromise.”

Some shoppers are torn.

Joe Beaumont, who was picking up a bottle at Butler’s, says he’s loyal to his local shop.

"Wine has always been in the liquor stores and the grocery stores have more than enough to sell products, I don’t think that needs to change," he said.

Butler says she understands the convenience argument, but urges lawmakers and shoppers to consider the cost.

"Once you explain to these people that that convenience would come at the loss of these small family businesses, I don't, I truly don't think the people of New York State want that,” she said.

For now, the legislation is still making its way through Albany — and store owners like Butler are watching closely.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.