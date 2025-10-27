'I don't know what I'll do': Food pantries in WNY expecting to be busier due to government shutdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, dozens of people went to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy for a free meal. Many have depended on this food pantry for years, but it could get even busier.

The USDA announced SNAP benefits won't be issued on November 1, as the federal government remains shut down.

"I'm concerned," Jean Marinaro said, of St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. "Right now we're doing 300-400 meals per day, so without the SNAP benefits, it's probably going to double, because no one is going to have that money at the beginning of the month."

"I don't know what I'll do," Coletta Robinson said, who relies on SNAP.

"I told God I'm still going to push, I'm still going to help others," Agnes Leon said, who volunteers at St. Luke's.

FOOD PANTRY RESOURCES:



Erie County residents can text FINDFRESH to 898211 for information near you. Click here to help St. Luke's and local pantries looking for donations.