'I can't put it in words': WNY Veterans celebrated in 'Golden Age Games'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Veterans Golden Age Games in Salt Lake City recently provided a meaningful experience for several Western New York veterans.

Kathleen Garvey, Raul Mercado, and Hank Duwe were among the participants in this event, which is designed for veterans aged 55 and older.

The games serve as an outlet for veterans, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.

"It's been on my bucket list for at least six years," said Garvey who participated in swimming.

These veterans were invited to participate through the Western New York VA Hospitals Recreational Therapy Groups.

According to head therapist Jake Gonta, the games offer much more than just healthy competition.

"A lot of people are pretty reserved at first, they don't know if they are good enough. They don't know if they're physically fit enough but, it's not really about that. It is just doing it, engaging and a lot of the times they become friends afterwards," said Gonta.

Gonta also highlighted the importance of ensuring that veterans know they are not alone, particularly considering that veterans are at a 72 percent higher risk of suicide than those who haven't served.

Mercado echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the team concept that is deeply ingrained in military culture.

"The military is embedded in you from day one that it's a team concept, so that team never goes away," said Mercado.

The games featured a variety of sports, including bocce, shuffleboard, pickleball, biking, and swimming.

These activities not only provided opportunities for healthy competition but also allowed the veterans to reunite with friends made through the competitions.

Duwe expressed his enthusiasm for the overall experience.

"It's not just about the sports but it's the whole combination of socializing and traveling and getting together," said Duwe.

Overall, the National Veterans Golden Age Games provided a platform for veterans to engage in friendly competition, form meaningful connections, and support each other, offering a valuable experience beyond the realm of sports.