"I believe we should be a playoff team and we failed"

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The off-season is well underway for the Buffalo Sabres, after missing the playoffs for 14 years in a row now.

On Saturday, Head Coach Lindy Ruff and General Manager Kevyn Adams held their end of year press conferences at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres finished the season three games under 500 with 79 points, which is five less than the previous season.

Both Ruff and Adams another season of failed expectations, and what needs to happen moving forward.

You can watch both news conferences above.