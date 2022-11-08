'I always feel lucky': What Powerball players say they'd do with the $2 billion prize

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — All it takes is one, if you're lucky.

"I always feel lucky," said Jay Whithey, Powerball Player.

The record Powerball jackpot was worth just shy of $2 billion. If the winner decided to take the one lump sum of cash, they walk away with about $929 million. Up until the very last moment, players were stopping by their local corner stores to do everything they can to secure their winning ticket. If it was up to them, they'd all be winners.

"Oh absolutely," said James Holiday, Powerball Player. "I got the winning ticket right here."

"Hopefully this is the winner," said Karen Walden-Brown.

"This is the winning one, 100%," said Zack Farea.

"I hope it's a winner," said Antoinette Lyman.

It was down to the wire at Al's Corner Store on Elmwood Avenue. Yaseen Alabadi, Al's Corner Store Cashier, told 7 News the lines have been nonstop.

"It's been crazy," said Yaseen Alabadi. "I've been getting lines like crazy. They'll be like ten dollars power ball and then they'll see food, they'll order food next, you know what I'm saying. They'll say 'I got you. I got you.' and I be saying like 'remember me, remember me."

Alabadi said one customer spent hundreds all at ones in an effort to lock down that grand prize.

"They spent $400 today," said Alabadi. "Like at once, in one sitting. $400."

Players said what's $400 when the jackpot is just under $2 billion.

"It would definitely be life changing, oh my goodness," said Lucinda Davis. "I wouldn’t even know how to. I would have to pull myself together first then start shouting. Woo thank you Jesus."

For these Powerball hopefuls it's a small price to pay for their big post win plans.

"I plan on taking care of all my family," said Whithey. "And then donating like about 100 million to St. Luke's for the poor people."

"Quit my job," said Walden-Brown. "I've been a nurse for 34 years and I would really like to get a new house. That's be nice too."

"Just spread the love," said Holiday. "I got a lot of family members. There's a lot of things going on in this world. I'll just share it with everybody."

"If we win this lottery ticket, first thing I'm going to do is help out my family, you know take care of everybody I love," said Ray Farea. "And you know the rest, we're going to flip it. You know what I mean? You got to flip the money."

"I've never had a vacation," said Lyman. "I'm 72 years old and I need a vacation."

Never say never. It is the Powerball after all.

"If you don't play you can't complain that you didn't play," said Davis. "So you have to just try. Try your luck. I'm pretty luck so."