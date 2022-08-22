Watch Now
I-90 westbound collision leaves two dead

Posted at 8:17 AM, Aug 22, 2022
TOWN OF PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Sunday evening collision on the I-90 westbound lane near the Town of Pembroke has left two people dead.

A 2014 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer was traveling westbound on the NYS Thruway when it attempted to exit the highway on the right shoulder. The Dodge drove through a grassy area before striking the Slusser Road bridge.

The trailer detached from the Dodge and came to rest vertically against the overpass.

The vehicle's occupants, 64-year-old Thomas T. Cartmel of Crossville, AL, and 67-year-old Deborah J. Burrelli of Rochester were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroners Office.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

