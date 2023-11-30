Watch Now
I-90 Closed at Exit 58 due to crash

Posted at 6:54 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 06:57:42-05

HANOVER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Thruway is closed eastbound at Exit 58 (Route 5/20) in Hanover because of two vehicle crash late Wednesday night.
Crews were working overnight to clear the road and traffic is being re-routed.
We don't know if anyone was hurt or when this stretch of the thruway will reopen.

