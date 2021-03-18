At least one person hurt in an overnight crash on I-190 southbound in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At least one person was hurt in a crash that briefly blocked the 190 southbound Thursday morning.

State Police Troop T told 7 Eyewitness News two cars crashed around 3:10 a.m. between Exit 7 and Exit 8.

Several crews were called out and completely blocked off southbound traffic, diverting it at Niagara Street, so they could clear debris from the expressway.

Police said at least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

NITTEC cameras showed the lanes were reopened by 4:00 a.m.