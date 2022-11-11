Hutch Tech High School JROTC students pay their Veterans Day respects by making Veteran's headstones spotless

BUFFALO N.Y (WKBW) — Veterans Day has arrived and the Hutch Tech JROTC program made sure that on this day the headstones of veterans in the Forest Lawn Cemetery would be spotless.

"You know how we want everyone's voice to be heard? We want everyone's name to be seen," Cadet Command Sgt. Major Noor Albadri said.

Around 70 cadets gathered their brushes and some water to clean many headstones. Many cadets even chose to march to the headstones as a sign of respect.

"For the men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice to come here and take care of their headstones is very humbling," Commander Ku Ku shared.

Many students noted how cleaning the veteran's headstones is almost like giving back to what they gave to the people they were fighting for.

Senior Army Instructor Jeff Abramowitz said this is what the JROTC program is all about. It teaches cadets how to build character and show them how impactful they can be towards their communities.

"Its not just about being of self but being selfless," Abramowitz said. "I'm a retired colonial I spent 32 years in the army. and this is my way of giving back. I am motivated seeing these young kids every single day."

The cadets said Veterans Day is a day to pay respects, honor those who have served or are serving now and to thank them for all they have done.

"They served for us, they risked their lives for us, they gave their lives for us," Albadri said. "It's really important to just make sure that they get the respect even though they're not here anymore."