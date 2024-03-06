'Hurts me to my soul': Family searching for answers after woman was found dead on train tracks in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo mother is mourning the loss of her daughter and tells 7 News she still has questions about what led up to her death.

"I just want to know what happened to my child. She's a very loving person, cared about a lot of people. This hurts me to my soul that this happened to her," explained Venus Mozee.

She wants to know why her 47-year-old daughter Tyrina Mozee was on the train tracks in Buffalo in the middle of the night. Police say her body was found on February 16th after she was run over by a conductorless train. We're told these trains are operated by a remote control. The victim's aunt and mother say more needs to be done to make sure someone else isn't hit by a train.

"Can we imagine what kind of problems a remote control train could cause in such a large residential community with children playing?," said Arnette Booker, Tyrina's aunt. "It was late at night. Look at this. Look. It's open. The fence is broke. There's no signs here."

Mozee's family wants to keep her memory alive. They said Tyrina was a mother and grandmother involved in her church community and known for helping others by handing out food and supplies to those in need.

"I miss her," said Booker. "She was the life of all of our family parties. She was a jokester. How many deaths is it going to take to get the company's attention to make a difference?"

Her family told 7 News that Tyrina was at a party before her death. They are asking anyone who may have information about what led up to her death to call police.

Police say they continue to investigate and are waiting for the medical examiner's report to be released before they talk to the media.