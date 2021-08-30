Hurricane Ida, Labor Day weekend travel expected to cause bump in gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — AAA of Western and Central New York says gas prices are down slightly but are expected to increase due to the impact of Hurricane Ida and Labor Day travel.

Around the country, AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.15, which is down one cent over the last week; in New York State, that price is $3.23 per gallon, which is up one cent.

Gas prices in the Buffalo area have increased about two cents to $3.16 per gallon since last week, AAA says.

You can track the prices in your area here.

AAA says storms like Hurricane Ida typically shut down oil refineries along the Gulf Coast, often leading to sharp — but brief — surges in gas prices. Labor Day weekend travel may also drive prices up further, AAA says, because of an increase in demand.