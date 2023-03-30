Hundreds of women invited to "Network Like a Boss' hoping to inspire women to enter Buffalo's tech world

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Women's History Month winds down, we are highlighting an event that brought in hundreds to celebrate women in tech.

43North partnered up with "Be in Buffalo" and "Tech Buffalo" to host the event, in the hopes of inspiring those who are simply curious about Buffalo's tech and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Wednesday night's keynote speaker shared a few nuggets for aspiring girls and women to go home with.

"If we want to change the face of the tech world, representation is imperative," Tesla Diversity and Inclusion partner, Kendra Brim said.

Kendra Brim shared her path to the tech industry.

She started out with healthcare then transitioned to education.

She is now part of the 28% of women in the United States who work in tech, and hoping to empower the next woman who may be intimidated by the field.

"My path has led me in many directions and down so many winding roads, all with the hope that in the spaces in which I am the first, I won't be the last. My advice for anyone who represents a marginalized group: take up space and prepare. Don't wait to apply at the moment that you think you are ready. You're probably ready a lot sooner than you think," Brim said.

Here is a look at female representation in the tech and stem workforce by the numbers:

Women make up less than a third of the world's workforce in technology-related fields, according to a report by the World Bank.

Women hold just 15.9% of jobs in engineering and architecture occupations.

The United States STEM labor force represents less than a quarter of the total labor force.

However, some companies have been slowly closing the gap.

Take Google for example; in 2022, the percentage of women employees slightly rose to 33.9%.

"Proactively fill knowledge gaps with educational programs. Engage in communities like 43North, Tech Buffalo, and local tech hubs here in our region. Expand your network and acumen. Secondly, build empowerment rather than intimidate as the only in the room," Brim said. "Michelle Obama said so many of us have gotten ourselves a seat at the table, but we're still too grateful to really shake it up. That's not a criticism, but for so many just getting at the table was so hard, so you're just holding on. Now, we have to take risks for our girls, just holding on to our seats at the table won't be enough to help our girls be all that they can be."