Hundreds of people working around the clock to clear snow in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 450 New York State Department of Transportation employees have been working around the clock to remove snow in Western New York.

"Essentially our crews have been working around the clock since the day before Thanksgiving," said Susan Surdej, New York State DOT Public Information Officer. "We have the ability to have them working 24/7."

Plows were being filled with salt on Thursday to salt state roads. Crews have been keeping up with snow in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, which have been hit hard with continuous snow.

In Erie County main roads were clear by Thursday afternoon, but some sports are freezing over as temperatures drop.

Surdej reminded drivers to:

