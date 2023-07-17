Hundreds of people showed up at AKG’s Great Lawn free concert to watch Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s Sunday, Funday at the space of AKG’s Great Lawn while hundreds of people showed up to enjoy a free Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concert.

Some attendees tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person it has been a while since they’ve seen Buffalo’s famous band.

“Being here at the Great Lawn to watch the BPO for free is cool,” says Alexia Guzman. “I haven't really seen them a lot lately so I’m really excited for this free opportunity to see them again.”

It took the partnership of M&T Bank along with AKG and of course, BPO to host this event for the Buffalo community.

“With our new sponsorship with BPO IDEA series which is inclusive, diversity, equity and access,” says Chief Information Officer of M&T Bank Sonny Sonnenstein. “This is a great example of access to over three thousand people coming together to celebrate the new Great Lawn here at the AKG.”

Others say they’re happy to be part of the new breath of fresh air to AKG’s Great Lawn and to celebrate 716 Day.

"It's really great to see so many smiling faces getting ice cream and their glow sticks and getting ready to launch the new lawn here at the AKG,” says Gayle Schultz, a volunteer at M&T Bank. “I'm really proud to be here with M&T and helping bring this space to life."