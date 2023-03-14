Hundreds of high school students learn leadership skills in Niagara Falls, work with Special Olympics NY

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — What does the word 'leader' mean to you?

Maybe it's someone who takes action. Maybe it's someone who makes a difference and takes a stand. Maybe it's just someone who puts themselves out there, looking for betterment and change not only in themselves, but for those around them.

One organization is looking to help teenagers achieve confidence, make lasting relationships, and learn how to lead in their own communities.

"It honestly just feels like one massive student union meeting," Depew student, Ryan Sadowski said.

New York State Council on Leadership and Student Activities (NYSCLSA) operates as a statewide student government body where schools across the state can send their students to learn about leadership.

Each year, the location rotates. Conferences have been held in places like Albany, Lake Placid, Catskills, and Buffalo. This year, the 33rd conference, 'Plunge into Leadership' was at the Niagara Falls Convention Center.

Host schools, Depew and Lancaster said it took a lot to get to this point because the conference was cancelled two prior times. Once from the pandemic, and once from the November snowstorm that put Western New York at a standstill.

"It was really just a miracle that it all happened. We just thought there was no way. We're really grateful that we're here," Depew Advisor, Kelly Jeffords said.

The NYSCLSA conference has numerous opportunities for personal and professional growth for high school students. Between guest speakers, leadership workshops, and team-building ice-breakers, it's a way for students from 12 separate districts in New York to study how they handle situations differently.

"The world is so much bigger than Depew. There are possibilities out there. There are people that aren't like them that aren't scary. They can learn from them, they can empathize with them, and they can learn to take risks. Failure is not fatal. It's okay to continue to try things, and try things differently. The important part is to not give up and continue to try again," Jeffords said.

NYSCLSA also elects an annual charity to work with. This year, they decided to partner with Special Olympics NY, and held a unified basketball game. Directors for Special Olympics NY say it's important to show students who may not have unified sports in their own districts that it's okay to play with everyone, regardless of ability.

"It's bringing students from every class grade, and they get to see how impactful this type of programming is for both partners and athletes," Special Olympics Associate Director of Program, Michael Paglicci said.

On the second day of the conference, NYSCLSA presented Special Olympics NY with a check for $4924.69

For more information about NYSCLSA, click here.