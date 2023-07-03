Watch Now
Community members embody army men and women at Siege of Fort Niagara reenactment

Hundreds of community members are embedding the roles of army men and women at the Siege of Fort Niagara reenactment. The executive director said this is history coming to life.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jul 03, 2023
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The French and Indian War from the history books is coming to life at Old Fort Niagara. The three-day Siege of Fort Niagara re-enactments are underway.

When are the re-enactments?
The re-enactments started in the 1980s. It's a three-day event starting July 1 and will run until July 3. Re-enactments will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., yet there are food and vendors that will be open longer.

How much does it cost to attend?
The Executive Director of Old Fort Niagara said each person is $21 to attend. More information on pricing can be found on this website.

