Community members embody army men and women at Siege of Fort Niagara reenactment

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The French and Indian War from the history books is coming to life at Old Fort Niagara. The three-day Siege of Fort Niagara re-enactments are underway.

When are the re-enactments?

The re-enactments started in the 1980s. It's a three-day event starting July 1 and will run until July 3. Re-enactments will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., yet there are food and vendors that will be open longer.

How much does it cost to attend?

The Executive Director of Old Fort Niagara said each person is $21 to attend. More information on pricing can be found on this website.

