Hundreds of Buffalo women invited to learn about new Smithsonian women's museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The city of Buffalo, also known as the "All-America City", is getting a spotlight in the nation's capital.

"Buffalo's history is American history, and women's history is American history," said Smithsonian American Women's History Museum Interim Director, Lisa Sasaki.

Hundreds of people in Buffalo are getting a look Thursday at the plans for the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum, which is currently in the works for construction on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

"This is going to be a long-term project. We're expecting about 10 years from start to finish. We're just at the beginning of it and we're looking forward to everybody joining us on this entire journey," Sasaki said.

Buffalo philanthropist Alice Jacobs and State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People-Stokes invited the Smithsonian to talk about this project with the women of the Queen City.

"By Smithsonian coming here today, and taking a tour by the African-American Heritage Corridor and the Albright Knox, they see that we are already engaged in history. Not only engaged in the history of a people but engaged in history that focuses on women well. I think that this is our opportunity to join that movement, bring forth our ideas and our thoughts, and perhaps content of what the museum would look like," New York State Assembly Majority Leader, Crystal People-Stokes told Pheben Kassahun.

They say the sad reality of women's history is that it's usually not told in its entirety.

Buffalo Public Schools social worker Veronica Golden says it's important to dispel the myths - and this museum is a big step toward that goal.

"I was reading about one of the posters over there about Dr. Lydia T. Wright," Golden said.

She says 'It's not so much a matter of integration but a matter of setting the structure and high expectations at home.' I didn't know that she said that and that's really important."

