BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the past couple of weeks, tenants at the Trico Building Apartments in downtown Buffalo have not received packages from Amazon. A building manager told me more than 200 Amazon packages are missing.

"Since January 24, I've been missing packages," said Gabriel, who lives there. "I'm missing 22 packages."

Gabriel told me those 22 packages cost more than $1,000.

Jordan Malecki, another tenant, said he's missing six Amazon packages.

WATCH: Hundreds of Amazon packages get delivered to wrong address

"It's impossible to get them delivered here," said Malecki. "Every time you go on Amazon and let them know about [the] situation, they resend [the package] to [the] same address, and it keeps getting rerouted to Ellicott Complex."

The Ellicott Complex is on the University at Buffalo's North Campus.

Both Jordan and Gabriel said they found out from Amazon that packages were being sent to the Ellicott Complex instead of their building on Ellicott Street. Both said they communicated with Amazon over email, but it hasn't led to a resolution.

I emailed Amazon, and a spokeswoman called me to learn more. I later got a statement from Dannea DeLisser, an Amazon spokesperson:

"We resolved a technical issue today that caused some packages to be misrouted in downtown Buffalo, and we sincerely apologize to customers who experienced delivery delays. Customers with outstanding delivery concerns can contact our customer service team for assistance."

A manager at Trico told me she was told something similar to this email before. However, DeLisser assures me that the issue has been resolved and will be for all customers.