Hundreds line up for grand opening of Buffalo Kids store at Walden Galleria

The store features clothing from Buffalo Kids, founded by rapper Westside Gunn who was born and raised in Buffalo.
Buffalo Kids
Posted at 2:34 PM, Mar 06, 2021
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of people lined up on Saturday for the grand opening of the Buffalo Kids store at the Walden Galleria.

"I'm excited to bring my vision to the City of Buffalo, this was a dream of mine and I'm trying to lead by example to show every Buffalo Kid with hard work, anything is possible." says Gunn.

