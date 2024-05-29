Human trafficking investigation underway following raid at Depew spa

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Depew Police say a human trafficking investigation is underway after raiding a spa Tuesday.

Depew Police, Homeland Security and New York State Police executed a search warrant at 4776 Broadway. Authorities say the Four Seasons Spa at that location was allegedly running an illicit business.

During the search, police say three employees and two customers were found inside the spa. Authorities say the building was converted illegally into makeshift living quarters for the employees.

Police also say they seized a large amount of money found in the spa.

The investigation is believed to be related to human trafficking and is still ongoing, according to police.

