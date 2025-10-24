Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Human remains found in Pennsylvania creek identified as missing Olean woman

HUMAN REMAINS IDENTIFIED.jpg
WKBW
HUMAN REMAINS IDENTIFIED.jpg
Posted

ERIE, PA (WKBW) — Authorities say they have identified the human remains that were discovered one year ago in a creek in Pennsylvania as those of a missing Olean woman.

On October 24, 2024, Millcreek Township Police responded to a Millcreek Mall property after the remains were discovered in Walnut Creek.

An autopsy reportedly showed no signs of trauma or natural disease and the remains were sent to a local university for forensic anthropological analysis.

The police department then began working with Othram, a company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy.

Othram was able to extract DNA from the remains and analyze it. Genealogists and investigators with the police department then worked together to conduct phone interviews as potential relatives were identified, looking for someone who would be willing to submit their DNA.

These samples helped authorities determine that the human remains were those of Rebecca Hakes of Olean. Police say she had been reported missing in the third quarter of 2024.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app