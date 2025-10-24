Human remains found in Pennsylvania creek identified as missing Olean woman

ERIE, PA (WKBW) — Authorities say they have identified the human remains that were discovered one year ago in a creek in Pennsylvania as those of a missing Olean woman.

On October 24, 2024, Millcreek Township Police responded to a Millcreek Mall property after the remains were discovered in Walnut Creek.

An autopsy reportedly showed no signs of trauma or natural disease and the remains were sent to a local university for forensic anthropological analysis.

The police department then began working with Othram, a company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy.

Othram was able to extract DNA from the remains and analyze it. Genealogists and investigators with the police department then worked together to conduct phone interviews as potential relatives were identified, looking for someone who would be willing to submit their DNA.

These samples helped authorities determine that the human remains were those of Rebecca Hakes of Olean. Police say she had been reported missing in the third quarter of 2024.