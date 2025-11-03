Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How you can watch Monday Night Football if you're a YouTube TV subscriber

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
An ESPN Monday Night Football logo is viewed on a broadcast camera before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Due to an ongoing contract impasse between ABC and YouTube TV, 7 News is currently blacked out in your viewing area.

7 News is an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not involved in the current contract negotiations between YouTube TV and ABC, which is owned by Disney.

We understand it's frustrating when you can't access your local news, weather, or see your favorite sports teams on game day. However, there are alternative platforms where you can view our programming.

If you're looking to watch Monday Night Football, you can access 7 News over-the-air for free with an antenna, or through Tablo, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish, and Spectrum.

To learn more, please visit https://keepmynetworks.com/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

