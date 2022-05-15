How you can help those impacted by Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the wake of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, the community is rallying together to support those impacted by the violence.

If you would like to join and help those impacted you can find resources below:

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced those who want to support the victims' families and the surrounding community can make donations by emailing helpbuffalo@thepartnership.org or call (716) 541-1701.

FeedMore WNY, the Resource Council of WNY, and other local partners have come together to host a food distribution daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 347 E. Ferry Street in Buffalo. If you would like to donate food or resources to the distribution effort you can do so at the FeedMore WNY warehouse located at 91 Holt Street, Buffalo, NY 14206 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The Buffalo Community Fridge was accepting donations but has begun directing people to the FeedMore WNY due to the overwhelming support it has received. You can also donate here.

Former Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas and his wife Patricia are accepting donations through the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation to support the families impacted and the community. You can make a donation here.

Black Love Resists in the Rust has partnered with Colored Girls Bike Too and others to ensure access to mental health services and fresh food. Donations can be made here.

GoFundMe has created a webpage with links to verified fundraisers the community can donate to. You can find that page here.

7 News will update this list as we confirm any other ways the community can help.