How you can help those impacted by Saturday's mass shooting

Posted at 10:54 AM, May 15, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the wake of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, the community is rallying together to support those impacted by the violence.

The Buffalo Community Fridge is tabling from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 257 East Ferry St., giving out food to the community.

The group is also collecting fresh produce, milk, eggs, cheese, formula, baby food, juice, water and labeled cooked meals.

Buffalo Community Fridge is asking for food donations as well as volunteers to help unload, organize and give out food. Monetary donations can be made to the group's Venmo, @bflocommunityfridge.

