How you can get free wings at Duff's on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether you like them hot, medium or mild here is how you can get free wings at Duff's Famous Wings on Thursday.

Ahead of National Chicken Wing Day on Thursday, Pepsi is teaming up with Duff's to make the day #BetterWithPepsi.

Pepsi says from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday with the purchase of a 20 oz. fountain cup of Pepsi or Diet Pepsi it will cover the cost of one 5-piece order of wings.

The offer is available at the following locations, will be one per customer or while supplies last, and dine-in only.