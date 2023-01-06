How you can donate to the family of the Dartmouth Avenue fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo firefighters are working to help the family of the Dartmouth Avenue house fire that killed five children on New Year's Eve.

Five children between the ages of two and ten were killed in the fire. A seven-month-old infant has been released from Oishei Children's Hospital and their 63-year-old grandmother remains in critical condition at ECMC.

"They're obviously devastated but one thing I learned about this family is they have a strong faith and that's what they're holding onto," said Buffalo firefighter Ray Russell.

The children's grandfather and 18-year-old aunt survived, but the family lost everything.

"Just everything you could imagine that you accumulate through a lifetime of love and hard work is all gone," Russell said.

Community members launched a GoFundMe that has raised over $140,000 for the family, and Buffalo firefighters have organized a donation drive.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe here or drop off any of the following items to Engine 34 Ladder 7 located at 2833 Main Street in Buffalo:

For the family:

▪️ Gift Cards

For the 7-month-old girl:

▪️ Clothing

▪️ Toys

For the children's grandfather:

▪️ Size M clothing or 32x30

▪️ Size 8/9 shoes

For the children's 18-year-old aunt:

▪️ Size M/L clothing

▪️ Size 9 shoes

▪️ Personal care items