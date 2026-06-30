How you can cool off in the City of Buffalo during the extreme heat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's going to be dangerously hot in Western New York this week, and the City of Buffalo is encouraging residents to take precautions.

Residents are encouraged to:



Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Limit strenuous outdoor activity during peak afternoon heat

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle

Check on elderly neighbors, relatives, and anyone who may be especially vulnerable to extreme heat

The city announced that its cooling centers are available to those who need relief. You're encouraged to call ahead before visiting, as some locations may have expanded hours or additional services available.

City of Buffalo Cooling Center Locations



Autumnwood Senior Center

1800 Clinton St.

Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

716-826-7895

Belle Community Center (Call Ahead)

104 Maryland St.

Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

716-845-0485

Delavan-Grider Community Center

877 E. Delavan Ave.

Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

716-896-7021

Dorothy Collier Community Center

118 E. Utica St.

Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

716-882-0602

Edward Saunders Community Center

2777 Bailey Ave.

Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

716-332-4381

Gloria J. Parks Community Center (ADA Accessible)

3242 Main St.

Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

716-832-1010

Hennepin Community Center (Call Ahead)

24 Ludington St.

Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

716-896-2083

The City also announced it is extending splash pad hours to 8 p.m. for the remainder of the week. The splash pads will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

City of Buffalo Splash Pad Locations



Allison Splash Pad – 38 Rees St.

Centennial Splash Pad – 5 Porter Ave.

Cazenovia Splash Pad – 155 Cazenovia St.

Houghton Splash Pad – 1675 Clinton St.

Kensington Splash Pad – 665 Kensington Ave.

Lanigan Splash Pad – 380 South Park Ave.

Lincoln Splash Pad – 49 Quincy Ave.

Masten Splash Pad – 369 Best St.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Splash Pad – 778 Best St.

Schiller Park Splash Pad – 2056 Genesee St.

The city said the pools will open beginning on July 1. The outdoor pools (Centennial, JFK, Kensington, Masten, and Riverside) will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days per week, including one weekend day each. The indoor pool, Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool at Cazenovia Park, will be open Monday through Friday.