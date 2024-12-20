How would a government shutdown impact you?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A government shutdown is looming if lawmakers can't approve a federal spending bill by 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Federal employees, including federal prosecutors and investigators, will still be working. The 2019 Government Employee Fair Treatment Act guarantees that furloughed government employees receive backpay once a shutdown ends, but federal contractors are not guaranteed back pay.

Here's what would be, and would not be, impacted if the government does shut down this weekend:

FOOD ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS



People who depend on programs such as SNAP would still get benefits, but when funding from these food programs runs out then operations would cease. Funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) would also be impacted.

MILITARY



Payment would be halted to all active military members, and are expected to work without pay, which would impact their families back home. All Veterans Affairs medical facilities and clinics will remain open, but veteran services could be interrupted. That includes job training and assistance to homeless veterans.

LAW ENFORCEMENT



Federal law enforcement will be required to work without pay.

AIRPORTS



TSA Officers, Customs and Border Protection agents and air traffic controllers are expected to remain working without pay.

The TSA said December 20, and December 27 are the busiest days to fly. The TSA is expecting to screen more than 40 million people from December 19 to January 2, but during that time security lines could move slower. TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told 7 News that the TSA has approximately 62,000 total employees nationwide. The 3,000 non-essential TSA employees are usually called in to help keep operations moving during busy holiday travel times. However, those non-essential workers would not be working to keep security lines moving, and circulating bins through security checkpoints.

USPS



Mail will not be impacted. The USPS told 7 News:

"Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all Post Offices will remain open for business as usual. Because we are an independent entity that is funded through the sale of our products and services, and not by tax dollars, our services will not be impacted by a government shutdown."

SOCIAL SECURITY & SSI



Social Security and SSI Checks will continue to be delivered to Americans, but people trying to apply for these benefits could be waiting longer.

NATURAL DISASTER RESPONSE



FEMA staff will still respond to emergencies, but long-term projects will be delayed due to a lack of funding in the Disaster Relief Fund.

