How Western New York universities are navigating ChatGPT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ChatGPT is the latest technology sweeping the academic and business worlds.

"It's the logical progression from pen and paper, to calculators, to computers, to the next tool," Shawn Daly, Professor of International Business and Marketing at Niagara University, said.

It's an artificial-intelligence powered chatbot that generates human-like responses.

"It's the new reality. Technology is only going to advance. We need to look at how we can use it for good, how we can use it to advance," Kelly Ahuna, the Director of Academic Integrity at the University at Buffalo, said.

But there are concerns students may use ChatGPT to do their school work.

"This for us falls under falsifying academic materials in that you're presenting work as if you did it. We approach that like we approach any other threat to academic dishonesty, and just put it through our procedure," Ahuna said.

The difference between student work and AI generated work is easy to spot.

"The writing styles from an A-I and a normal person talking is different. It can be detectable because it is not as clear as how we are training our students to write," Leasa Mills, the Director of Academic Standards at Buffalo State University, said.

Niagara University, Buffalo State University, and the University at Buffalo are allowing professors to set the limits as to when ChatGPT can be used and when it cannot. Some instructors are already incorporating AI into their lessons.

"It's a tremendous brainstorming tool. You interact with the machine, and then you go, okay, thank you very much machine. Let's parse this, and put it into something useful for your boss or your organization," Daly said.

As more jobs are being replaced by technology, Daly said it's an educators responsibility to make their students competitive.

"They now will spend the rest of their lives answering the question, what is your value added above the machine? And hence, it's our task as educators is to be able to enable them to answer that question," Daly said.

7 News also reached out to Medaille University, Canisius College, and Hilbert College, but the schools either did not get back to us or didn't have anyone available for an interview.