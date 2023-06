BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 48th consecutive Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

The festival will feature a parade, entertainment, vendors and activities.

The parade will take place on Saturday and 7 News will stream the parade live on WKBW.com and the WKBW app.

Our stream will begin as soon as the parade reaches our location on the parade route which is anticipated to be around 11 a.m.