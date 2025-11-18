How to Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans will go head-to-head on Thursday in a matchup that will have a big impact on the AFC playoff picture.

Fans in the Buffalo TV market can watch the game on WKBW Channel 7 (via cable or antenna). Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. with a special pregame edition of Leading The Charge.

Outside of the Buffalo market, Thursday Night Football is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can watch on any compatible device, and new users can sign up for a free trial to catch the game.

The Bills (7-3) hit the road after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which the offense bounced back and put up 44 points. The Texans (5-5) started the season 2-4 and are back to .500 after winning three of their last four games. The Bills are currently the fifth seed and one of three Wild Card teams in the AFC. The Texans are the eighth seed and are one game back of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the final playoff spot in the AFC.