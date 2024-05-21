How to watch the 2024 Kenmore Memorial Day Parade live

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The annual Kenmore Memorial Day Parade returns on May 27.

The parade will proceed down Delaware Avenue, starting at Sheridan Drive, through the heart of the Village of Kenmore, and continue to Lincoln Boulevard, where it will turn and head to Mang Park.

This year’s parade features dozens of marching bands, fire companies, dance groups, and nearly 100 military units.

The Grand Marshal for this year's parade is hometown Olympian and former Town of Tonawanda Aquette, Anita Alvarez. She will be joined by the entire 2024 USA Artistic Swimming Olympic Team.

Mark Baker/AP United States' Anita Alvarez performs her routine in the artistic swimming solo free preliminary at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

You can watch the parade live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device starting at approximately 11:10 a.m. from Delaware Avenue. You can find the right free app for your device here.

WKBW's Michael Schwartz and Making Becker will host the live stream.