How to watch the 2024 Canal Fest Parade in the Tonawandas live

TONAWANDAS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The annual Canal Fest Parade returns to the Tonawandas on Tuesday, July 16.

This event is part of the larger festival that unites the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda, promoting the community, supporting local downtown businesses, raising funds for nonprofit organizations, and providing entertainment for residents of both cities.

The parade begins near the corner of Minerva and Main Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m. It travels a few blocks, crossing the Sweeney Street Bridge, and concludes at the corner of Main and Goundry Streets.

This year’s parade features dozens of fire departments, community groups, and more, all centered around the theme of Classic Movies.

7 News will livestream the parade, which will be hosted by 7 Sports' Dom Tibbets. The stream will begin when the parade makes its way to our spot on the route. You can watch the parade live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device.

In addition to the parade, there will be plenty of other events. You can find more information on the Canal Fest website here.