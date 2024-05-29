How to watch the 2024 Buffalo Pride Parade live

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo will proudly showcase its commitment to inclusiveness and diversity with the annual Pride Parade on Sunday.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m., starting at Elmwood and Forest Avenue, and proceed south down Elmwood for two miles, concluding at Allen Street.

Thousands of people are expected to line the route, cheering on the dozens of vibrant and colorful floats.

You can watch the parade live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device. The stream will begin when the parade makes its way to our spot on the route.

You can find more information and events from Buffalo Pride here and Niagara Pride here.