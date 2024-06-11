How to watch the 2024 Buffalo Juneteenth Parade live

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for a celebration of Black pride right here in Western New York!

On Saturday, the streets near Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park will come alive with the vibrant sights and sounds of the annual Juneteenth Parade.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Genesee Street near Ivy Street. It will continue down Genesee Street, onto Best Street, right on Fillmore Avenue, and proceed down Fillmore into the park.

Thousands are expected to gather along Genesee Street to witness dozens of community organizations march in a dazzling display of unity and culture.

7 WKBW will live-stream the parade. You can watch the parade live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device. The stream will begin when the parade makes its way to our spot on the route.

But the celebration doesn't end there! The 49th annual Juneteenth Festival will take place inside MLK Park on Saturday and Sunday featuring food, live entertainment, and community vendors.

Buffalo police announced the following road closures for the parade from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday:



Genesee Street from Bailey Avenue to Best Street

Best Street from Genesee Street to Fillmore Avenue

Fillmore Avenue from Genesee Street to East Utica Street

Police also announced the following road closures for the festival from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday: