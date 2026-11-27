LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The holiday season officially kicks off throughout the Village of Lancaster with the 19th annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade.

Organized by the Greater Lancaster Museum of Firefighting, the parade features emergency vehicles decorated with themes and Christmas lights.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. at Lancaster High School and continues south on Central Avenue to West Main Street.

You can watch the entire parade on our 24/7 stream, YouTube, Facebook and our WKBW app.

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