How to watch Buffalo's annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready, Buffalo! One of the city’s most cherished traditions is back as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade marches through Downtown Buffalo on Sunday, March 16. Expect a vibrant display of Irish pride, music, and community spirit as the streets come alive with festive energy.

Starting at 2 p.m., the parade will kick off from Niagara Square, making its way up Delaware Avenue before wrapping up at North Street. Spectators can look forward to a dazzling procession featuring colorful floats, spirited performances, and plenty of green!

WKBW Father Richard received a proclamation from Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon's office.

This year, the United Irish American Association has named Father Dave Richards as the Grand Marshal, leading the way in this beloved event that has been a Buffalo staple for over 80 years. The parade isn’t just about celebration—it’s a tribute to Saint Patrick and the lasting contributions of the Irish to our city and country.

Can’t make it in person? WKBW has you covered! We’ll be streaming the entire event live, so you won’t miss a moment. Find the best way to watch by downloading the right app for your device here.

