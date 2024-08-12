How to watch Buffalo's annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Get ready for the vibrant 2024 Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade in Buffalo!

Mark your calendars for August 17th at noon, when the streets will come alive with the rich culture and heritage of Puerto Rico and the Hispanic community.

This year marks Western New York's 22nd annual celebration, and it will be bigger and better than ever! Beyond the parade, immerse yourself in electrifying concerts, savor delicious food, and explore a variety of vendors. Don’t miss the Kid’s Zone, packed with fun activities like arts and crafts, face painting, and a backpack giveaway.

7 News will live stream the parade. The stream will begin when the parade makes its way to our spot on the route. You can watch the parade live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device.

