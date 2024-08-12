Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

How to watch Buffalo's annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade

The 2024 Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade is set to light up Buffalo on August 17th.
PUERTO RICAN PARADE THUMBNAIL.jpg
WKBW
PUERTO RICAN PARADE THUMBNAIL.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Get ready for the vibrant 2024 Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade in Buffalo!

Mark your calendars for August 17th at noon, when the streets will come alive with the rich culture and heritage of Puerto Rico and the Hispanic community.

This year marks Western New York's 22nd annual celebration, and it will be bigger and better than ever! Beyond the parade, immerse yourself in electrifying concerts, savor delicious food, and explore a variety of vendors. Don’t miss the Kid’s Zone, packed with fun activities like arts and crafts, face painting, and a backpack giveaway.

7 News will live stream the parade. The stream will begin when the parade makes its way to our spot on the route. You can watch the parade live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!