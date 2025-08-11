How to watch Buffalo's 23rd annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's 23rd annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade is set to take place on August 16 at noon.

The parade, which honors the achievements and contributions of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic community to the American fabric of life, will start in Niagara Square and head up Niagara Street, also known as "Avenida San Juan," and end at Porter Avenue.

After the parade, all participants will head back to Niagara Square, where there will be concerts, food, vendors, and a kids' zone, which will feature activities like arts and crafts, face painting, and a backpack giveaway.

According to organizers, 2024 was the largest parade and event in history, with over 2,500 participants from 82 organizations marching from WNY, Rochester, Erie, Pennsylvania, Canada, and more.

7 News will live-stream the parade. The stream will begin when the parade makes its way to our spot on the route. You can watch the parade live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device.