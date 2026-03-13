How to watch Buffalo's 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Buffalo's most cherished traditions will return this weekend as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade marches through Downtown Buffalo on Sunday, March 15.

Starting at 2 p.m., the parade will kick off from Niagara Square, making its way up Delaware Avenue before wrapping up at North Street.

This year, the United Irish American Association has named Daniel O’Sullivan as the Grand Marshal of the parade.

Can’t make it in person? WKBW has you covered! We’ll be streaming the entire event live, so you won’t miss a moment.

Although the parade starts at 2 p.m., our stream will begin when the parade reaches our location on the route.

You can watch the parade live on WKBW.com, the WKBW mobile and connected TV apps, or the WKBW Facebook or YouTube.