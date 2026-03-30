How to watch Buffalo's 2026 Dyngus Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab your squirt gun and pussywillows and join 7 News on Monday, April 6, as we bring you all the sights and sounds from Buffalo’s Dyngus Day Parade.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the parade that has grown into a must-see event on the day after Easter.

The parade route begins at Memorial Drive, goes west on Broadway and ends at Fillmore Avenue.

We’ll be streaming the parade live beginning at 5:30 p.m.

You can watch the entire stream uninterrupted on WKBW.com, the WKBW mobile and connected TV apps, or the WKBW Facebook or YouTube.

There will also be live coverage of the parade from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on 7 ABC.