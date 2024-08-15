How to Watch: 2024 Youth Livestock Expo Grand Drive at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Youth Livestock Expo Grand Drive at the Erie County Fair is an inspiring display of the hard work, dedication, and talent of young livestock enthusiasts.

This year's Youth Livestock Expo Grand Drive will take place inside the Showplex on the Erie County Fairgrounds on August 16 at 8 p.m. You can watch it live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device.

This annual event offers a one-of-a-kind platform for young farmers and hobbyists to showcase their livestock-raising expertise. Many participants, who are often members of local 4-H clubs or Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters, raise their animals with care and commitment, gaining invaluable experience in responsibility, animal husbandry, and teamwork.

The Youth Livestock Expo Grand Drive brings together a diverse range of farm animals, from cows and pigs to sheep and goats, celebrating the spirit and skill of the next generation of agricultural leaders.