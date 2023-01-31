BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tax season is underway and below you can find out how to prepare and file your tax returns for free in New York State

New York State Department of Taxation and Finance website

According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, if your 2022 income is $73,000 or less, you can file both your federal and New York State returns at no cost through its website. You can find more information here.

“Too often, taxpayers who use commercial tax preparation software are surprised by charges for additional fees while completing their annual filing. For a truly free experience, come to the New York State Tax Department website where there are no added costs or hidden fees—ever.” - Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller

If you are not eligible to free file, you can still e-file and you may qualify for other free options. You can find those options on the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance website here.

University at Buffalo School of Management

The University at Buffalo School of Management offers free tax preparation services to individuals and families with an annual income of $60,000 or less. You can find more information here.

"Area residents and students are encouraged to take advantage of this tax preparation opportunity, which, by IRS estimates, can save taxpayers anywhere from $100 to $300 in preparation fees." - UB School of Management

Parachute Credit Counseling

Parachute Credit Counseling — formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) — will offer its Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program on January 31. If you are interested you can contact Parachute’s main office at 716-712-2060 to schedule a time to drop off documents. You do not need to be a Niagara County resident but the two drop-off sites are in Niagara County. One in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St., and the other in Lockport at the Lockport Library, 23 East Avenue. Parachute said appointments book very quickly. You can find more information here.

"Certified, trained Parachute tax volunteers then prepare the tax returns remotely. Tax filers will be given a time to go back to the Drop Off site to review their return and provide their signature to e-file the return. They will receive a copy of the completed return as well." - Parachute