How to buy Buffalo Sabres single-game playoff tickets for Round 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011, and if you want to catch all of the action in person, here's how to secure your tickets.

Single-game tickets for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 13.

The Buffalo Sabres say ticket inventory is extremely limited, so fans are encouraged to buy their tickets right at 10 a.m.

Fans can buy tickets for up to four potential playoff home games, with a maximum of two tickets per game.

Season Ticket Members got an exclusive presale window for these tickets. If you're not a member, you can still become a 2026-27 Season Ticket Member to secure your tickets.

If you can't secure tickets, don't worry! Fans are invited to the Sabrehood Block Party before every home playoff game. They're free and feature a watch party at Canalside.

The Buffalo Sabres remind fans that the Ticketmaster website and app are the only verified marketplaces for tickets.