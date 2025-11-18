BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — YouTube TV subscribers couldn't access ABC or ESPN channels as a deal was being negotiated with the streaming service and Disney. Now that a deal has been reached, YouTube TV is offering a $20 credit to customers for the inconvenience, but you need to claim the credit in order to get it.

Here's how:



Go to YouTubeTV.com In the top right corner, click on your profile image In the drop-down window, click on 'Settings' Click on 'Updates' Click 'Claim Credit'

WATCH: How to claim $20 credit from YouTube TV

The deal is just in time for Thursday Night Football with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. If you live in Western New York, the game is on WKBW, and a special edition of Leading the Charge from Houston and Buffalo. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.