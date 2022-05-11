How to challenge your property assessment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Regardless of the community you live in, there are certain steps you must take to challenge your property assessment.

According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, before you do anything you're going to want to find out if you were assessed fairly. If your property is assessed at 100% of market value, check to see if your estimated market value matches that of your assessor's. You might want to contact an appraiser or a real estate professional to help with this.

The state's website says, "Generally, if the assessor's estimate of the market value of your property reflects roughly the amount for which you could sell your property, then your assessment is fair."

If you have found that your assessment is too high, you might want to contest it. That starts with an Administrative Review, which is the local grievance process. You must submit a completed RP-524 form to your municipality's Assessors Office and schedule a hearing to talk about your grievance with the local Board of Assessment.

All challenges must be filed with the Town by "Grievance Day," which is typically the fourth Tuesday of May, according to the state. In Cheektowaga, Grievance Day is May 25, 2022.

If you are not successful that way, you can also go through a Judicial Review Process. There are two options for this process: a Small Claims Assessment Review, or by contacting an attorney and pursuing your case in State Supreme Court.

Cheektowaga homeowners have been outraged after receiving property assessments that have increased their property values by as much as 30 percent. The situation prompted a special meeting by the Cheektowaga Town Board on Tuesday night.

